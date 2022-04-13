Israeli soldiers fatally shoot Palestinian in W.Bank, Palestinian ministry says

A relative reacts after Israeli forces killed Palestinian Mohammed Assaf during clashes in a raid, according to medics, in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Summary Clashes erupt during Israeli operations in West Bank

Military says it detained 15 wanted militants

Palestinian who was shot was an anti-settlement lawyer

Israel stepped up W. Bank raids after deadly Arab attack

RAMALLAH, West Bank, April 13 (Reuters) - Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, as troops mounted more sweeps in the territory after deadly Arab attacks in Israel.

The ministry said Mohammed Assaf, 34, was a lawyer who worked for a department of the Palestine Liberation Organisation that documents and lobbies against Israeli settlement activity on land Palestinians seek for a state.

Assaf was killed by Israeli military gunfire in Nablus, on a main street near Joseph's Tomb, the ministry said, referring to a Jewish shrine where Israel carried out repair work on Wednesday. Israel said it was vandalised by Palestinians.

An official from the PLO anti-settlement unit said Assaf had been driving his nephews to a nearby school and had stopped on the side of the road to watch events unfold when clashes erupted at the tomb.

A military statement on West Bank operations on Wednesday said an "armed suspect" was hit near Nablus. It was unclear whether it was referring to Assaf.

Israeli troops had secured the area around the tomb while the repair work was under way. The military said hundreds of Palestinians threw stones and petrol bombs at the soldiers, who responded with live fire and riot dispersal measures.

Israeli forces detained 15 "terror suspects" in and around Nablus and the city of Qalqilya in Wednesday's operations, the military said.

Palestinian health officials said seven people were wounded with live bullets in the Nablus clashes, and that two of them were in critical condition.

The Israeli military stepped up its raids in the West Bank following attacks by two Palestinians from the territory and three members of Israel's Arab minority which have killed 14 people in Israel since late March.

More than 20 Palestinians, many of them gunmen, have been killed by Israeli forces since January.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it held Israel "fully responsible for the repercussions" from the military's actions.

Israel has accused the Palestinian Authority of not doing enough to rein in militants and of encouraging violence against Israelis by paying stipends to families of Palestinians in Israeli jails, some of them convicted of deadly attacks.

The current bloodshed has coincided with the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when Israeli-Palestinian violence has erupted in the past, and last May spiralled into an 11-day war between Gaza militants and Israel.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta in Ramallah, Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza, Writing by Jeffrey Heller, Editing by William Maclean

