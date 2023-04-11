Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank - minister















JERUSALEM, April 11 (Reuters) - Israeli soldiers shot dead two Palestinian gunmen who had opened fire at a military post near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Israel's Defence Minister said.

"Their successful operation prevented an attack against Israeli citizens," Defence Minister Gallant said in a statement. Earlier, the military had said its forces "neutralized" two gunmen.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Andrew Heavens











