Israeli strikes continue in Gaza, military says

JERUSALEM, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Israeli military has continued its strikes in Gaza on Friday, it said in a statement, adding that special forces and artillery have targeted Palestinian Islamic Jihad military posts in the strip.

Reporting by Henriette Chacar; Editing by James Mackenzie

