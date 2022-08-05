1 minute read
Israeli strikes continue in Gaza, military says
JERUSALEM, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Israeli military has continued its strikes in Gaza on Friday, it said in a statement, adding that special forces and artillery have targeted Palestinian Islamic Jihad military posts in the strip.
Reporting by Henriette Chacar; Editing by James Mackenzie
