Israeli strikes hits Gaza after rockets fired overnight















JERUSALEM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Israel's forces conducted strikes in the Gaza Strip on Thursday after rockets were fired from the area, the military said, a day after a raid in the flashpoint city of Nablus sparked clashes in which 11 Palestinians were killed and over 100 wounded.

Earlier the military said six rockets had been fired from the Gaza Strip, five of which were intercepted by air defence systems while one fell in an open area.

Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











