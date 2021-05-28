Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Israeli troops kill Palestinian during West Bank clash, Palestinians say

A Palestinian demonstrator throws a tire onto a fire during a protest against Israeli settlements, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

A few hundred Palestinians had gathered near Nablus in the northern West Bank to protest Israeli settlements.

Some in the crowd, with their faces covered by masks, threw rocks at soldiers and burned tires, witnesses said. Israeli soldiers opened fire, killing one man, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

A spokeswoman for the Israeli army said they were checking the report.

Tensions remain high in the region despite a ceasefire reached last week between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza that ended 11 days of fighting.

