Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash -Palestinian officials

1 minute read

RAMALLAH, West Bank, July 23 (Reuters) - Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during a clash in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The violence erupted at a protest against Israeli settlements near the city of Ramallah

Witnesses said a crowd of young Palestinians hurled stones at Israeli forces, who in turn opened fire.

A 17-year Palestinian was shot and later died of his wounds, the Health Ministry said.

The Israeli army had no immediate comment on the incident.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta and Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 10:32 AM UTCIran's Khamenei says water crisis protesters cannot be blamed

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that Iranians protesting over water shortages in the southwest cannot be blamed, and called on officials to deal with the water problem, Iran's state media reported.

Middle EastEx-UN rights boss to head probe into Israel, Hamas alleged crimes
Middle EastTurkey's coronavirus cases back up to mid-May levels
Middle EastIsrael to reimpose coronavirus 'Green Pass' as Delta variant hits
Middle EastOver 71% of Lebanon's population risks losing access to safe water - UNICEF