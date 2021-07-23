Middle East
Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash -Palestinian officials
RAMALLAH, West Bank, July 23 (Reuters) - Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during a clash in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
The violence erupted at a protest against Israeli settlements near the city of Ramallah
Witnesses said a crowd of young Palestinians hurled stones at Israeli forces, who in turn opened fire.
A 17-year Palestinian was shot and later died of his wounds, the Health Ministry said.
The Israeli army had no immediate comment on the incident.
