Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank, officials say

1 minute read

RAMALLAH, West Bank, July 27 (Reuters) - Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, and residents said there were no disturbances at the time.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the incident at the entrance to Beita village, near the city of Nablus.

Some locals described the dead man as a 41-year-old plumber who was heading home from work when he was shot dead.

The West Bank is among territories where Palestinians seek statehood. Violence has simmered there since U.S.-sponsored talks between the Palestinians and Israel broke down in 2014.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta and Nidal al-Mughrabi Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 3:26 PM UTCNo happy anniversary for bride caught up in Beirut blast

It should have been the happiest of times, but Lebanese doctor Israa Seblani does not even have a photograph of her wedding on display as the memories are so painful.

Middle EastIran's daily new COVID-19 cases hit two consecutive record highs
Middle EastSaudi Arabia threatens 3-year travel ban for citizens who visit "red list" states
Middle EastIraq records 12,185 coronavirus cases in highest daily increase
Middle EastTurkey's daily COVID-19 cases rise to 19,761 -ministry