Middle East

Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian boy in West Bank, officials say

RAMALLAH, July 28 (Reuters) - Israeli troops shot and killed a 12-year-old Palestinian boy in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli military did not immediately provide comment on the incident, which occurred while the boy was riding in a car with his father near the southern West Bank city of Hebron.

The boy was shot in the chest, the Palestinian health ministry said, and died several hours after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

There were no disturbances in the area at the time of the shooting, locals said.

The West Bank is among territories where Palestinians seek statehood. Violence has simmered there since U.S.-sponsored talks between the Palestinians and Israel broke down in 2014.

