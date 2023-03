Israelis backing Netanyahu block highway in counter-protest

TEL AVIV, March 30 (Reuters) - Thousands of Israelis came out in support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan on Thursday, blocking a highway in Tel Aviv after months of anti-government protests convulsed the country.

"The nation demands legal reform!" chanted some of the demonstrators, carrying Israeli blue-and-white national flags.

[1/5] Israeli protestors attend a right-wing demonstration in support of Israel's nationalist coalition government and its judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 30, 2023. REUTERS/Nir Elias 1 2 3 4 5

Police said they were responding to a group who blocked the Ayalon freeway, the scene of almost weekly stoppages by protesters who see in Netanyahu's plan a threat to judicial independence.

Netanyahu, on trial on corruption charges he denies, says reforms are needed to balance out branches of government.

Beset by the domestic upheaval and expressions of concern and disapproval in Washington, Netanyahu on Monday paused the overhaul to allow negotiations on a compromise between his religious-nationalist coalition and opposition parties.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Howard Goller











