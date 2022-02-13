Israel's Apollo Power says Amazon to try out its solar energy sidewalk

JERUSALEM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Israel's Apollo Power (APLP.TA) said on Sunday that Amazon will try out its lightweight and flexible solar energy technology on a rooftop and sidewalk at a logistics site in France.

The 750,000 euro ($851,175) order comes as Amazon looks to power its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025. Part of that push, Apollo said, is to install solar energy systems on other large buildings at Amazon that are unable to support more commonly used solar panels.

Apollo's flexible solar energy films are made for surfaces such as on aircraft or cars and will also be tested in space, the company says.

The 50-square-metre sidewalk on the approach to the French warehouses will generate solar power while people walk and bike on it, Apollo said.

Apollo said in a regulatory filing it expects the project to be completed by the end of the year, though there was no guarantee it will succeed or that Apollo's system will be installed at other Amazon sites.

Apollo said it is already collaborating with Audi and Volkswagen for bringing solar technology to automobiles.

Amazon did not immediately return a request for comment.

