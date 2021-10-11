Skip to main content

Israel's Bank Hapoalim mulls international debt issue

The logo of Bank Hapoalim is seen at main branch in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo/File Photo

JERUSALEM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Israel's Bank Hapoalim (POLI.TA) said on Monday it was considering an international private offering of subordinated notes to institutional investors.

Hapoalim, one of Israel's two largest lenders, said the issue "will be performed subject to market conditions and at the discretion of the bank."

It said the structure, volume, terms, and timing of the offering had yet to be determined, adding that it intended to use the funds to finance or refinance eligible green projects.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Edmund Blair

