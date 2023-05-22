Bank Hapoalim raises dividend after profit jump















JERUSALEM, May 22 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim (POLI.TA), Israel's largest lender, reported a 21% rise in quarterly profit as banks continue to benefit from high inflation and interest rates, allowing them to pay large dividends.

Hapoalim earned 2.01 billion shekels ($554 million) in the first quarter, for a 17% return on equity, it said on Monday, adding that it was raising its dividend payout to 40% of quarterly net income from 30%.

Rival Israel Discount Bank (DSCT.TA) last week raised its dividend payout to 30% of net profit from 20%. Leumi (LUMI.TA) and Mizrahi Tefahot (MZTF.TA) also pay 30% of net profit.

Helped by aggressive Bank of Israel increases to interest rates in an effort to fight inflation, Hapoalim's net interest income jumped 49% to 4.04 billion shekels.

Inflation in Israel stands at 5%, hovering around a 2008 high and well above the government's 1-3% target. The central bank responded with a series of rate increases that brought the key rate to 4.5% from 0.1% last April. At least one more increase is expected in the current cycle.

Hapoalim has expanded its credit portfolio by 8.3% over the past year.

The bank's ratio of common equity Tier 1 capital to risk components rose to 11.36% from 11.25% at the end of 2022.

($1 = 3.6280 shekels)

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tom Hogue











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.