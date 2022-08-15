Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q2 profit dips on loan default provision

A branch of Bank Hapoalim is seen in Tel Aviv, Israel November 22, 2021. Picture taken November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

JERUSALEM, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim (POLI.TA) reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly profit, as its provision to cushion against loan defaults outpaced a jump in financing income.

Hapoalim, one of Israel's two largest lenders, said on Monday it earned a net 1.34 billion shekels ($414 million), in the second quarter, compared with a profit of 1.42 billion shekels a year earlier.

A Reuters poll of analysts forecast a quarterly profit of 1.26 billion shekels.

Helped by the start of Bank of Israel rate hikes, net interest income rose to 3.19 billion shekels from 2.51 billion shekels a year earlier, while its provision for credit losses was 91 million shekels compared with income from the provision of 647 million shekels last year.

Hapoalim said it would resume ongoing dividends in the second quarter with a payout of 403 million shekels, or 30% of quarterly net profit. Hapoalim had opted against a dividend distribution the prior two quarters, citing the need for caution in the current economic environment.

($1 = 3.2350 shekels)

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

