Israel's Bank Leumi moves to Q1 profit on reversal of default provision

Pedestrians are reflected in the windows of a Bank Leumi branch in Tel Aviv May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias (ISRAEL - Tags: BUSINESS)/File Photo

Bank Leumi (LUMI.TA), one of Israel's two largest lenders, reported a steep jump quarterly net profit due to a reversal in credit loss provisions amid an economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

Leumi said on Thursday it earned 1.34 billion shekels ($413 million) in the first quarter, above a forecast of 872 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with a 232 million loss a year earlier.

The bank had income for credit losses of 212 million shekels after marking provisions for loan losses of 860 million in the first three months of 2020. Net interest income rose to 8.3% to 2.35 billion shekels.

($1 = 3.2476 shekels)

