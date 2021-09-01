Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Israel's Bank Leumi in talks over U.S. disposal

JERUSALEM, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Leumi (LUMI.TA), one of Israel's two largest banks, said on Wednesday that it is in contact with a U.S. banking group to potentially sell part or all of its Leumi USA (LEUMUIL.UL) operation.

In a report to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Leumi said it is too early to assess whether the talks would lead to a deal.

Leumi said in May that it would examine a number of options related to Leumi USA, including a potential sale or initial public offering.

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

