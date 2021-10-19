Middle East
Israel's Bank Mizrahi Tefahot to issue $1.1 bln of CPI-linked bonds
JERUSALEM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Israel's Bank Mizrahi Tefahot (MZTF.TA) said on Tuesday it would raise 3.6 billion shekels ($1.1 billion) through a bond issuance to institutional investors.
The series of bonds will be linked to the consumer price index with a set annual interest rate of 0.1%, the bank said in a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv. Demand for the issue had reached 4.86 billion shekels, it said.
Mizrahi Tefahot is Israel's third-largest bank.
($1 = 3.2117 shekels)
