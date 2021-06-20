Middle East
Israel's Bennett calls election of new Iranian president a "final wake-up call"
JERUSALEM, June 20 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday called the election of Ebrahim Raisi as Iran's president a "final wake-up call" for the world, the Ynet news site reported.
Briefing his cabinet, Bennett said that, after the election of Raisi, a hardline judge who is under U.S. sanctions for human rights abuses, world powers should reconsider talks on a new Iranian nuclear deal, according to Ynet.
