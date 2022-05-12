Israel's Bezeq Telecom makes veteran executive new CEO

JERUSALEM, May 12 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom (BEZQ.TA) said on Thursday it named Ran Guron as its new chief executive, effective in June, after Bezeq's board approved the appointment.

Guron replaces David Mizrahi, who last month said he would step down after 20 years at Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, and nearly four years as CEO.

Guron has held a number on senior positions in Israel's telecoms sector and has served at Bezeq since 2006 as deputy CEO and CEO of Bezeq's three units -- mobile phone operator Pelephone, satellite TV operator Yes and internet service provider Bezeq International.

Bezeq has forecast 2022 adjusted net profit of 1 billion-1.1 billion shekels, compared with 1.15 billion in 2021. It estimates adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 3.6 billion-3.7 billion shekels, versus 3.76 billion last year.

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

