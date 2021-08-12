Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Israel's Bezeq Telecom Q2 profit tops estimates

The logo of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd, the country's largest telecom group, is seen outside their headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amir CoheN

JERUSALEM, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom (BEZQ.TA) reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by a rapid deployment of its fibre-optics network.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said it earned 304 million shekels ($94 million) in the second quarter excluding one-time items, compared with 252 million shekels a year earlier and 267 million shekels expected in a Reuters poll of analysts. Revenue rose 2.1% to 2.2 billion shekels.

The company said subscriptions to its fibre network launched six months ago were growing fast and the network now reaches 700,000 households.

It reiterated its 2021 outlook for adjusted net profit of 1.0 billion shekels and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 3.5 billion shekels while Bezeq's board approved structural changes including the merger of its units Bezeq International and satellite TV provider Yes.

($1 = 3.2235 shekels)

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

