Israel uses David's Sling interceptor for first time against Gaza rockets















JERUSALEM, May 10 (Reuters) - Israel's mid-range air defence missile system David's Sling was successfully deployed in operations for the first time during Wednesday's cross-border fighting with Gaza militants, two Israeli military sources said.

The military did not immediately provide further details on the system's use during the cross-border fire, in which Palestinians fired about 270 rockets at Israel which had mounted air strikes across the enclave.

David's Sling, designed to shoot down rockets fired from 100 km to 200 km (62 to 124 miles) away, is part of Israel's shield that already includes short-range Iron Dome and long-range Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 missiles.

Israel has used Iron Dome extensively to intercept rockets fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, and the Arrow missiles were developed with an Iranian missile threat in mind.

David’s Sling, developed and manufactured jointly by Israel’s state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd and the U.S. Raytheon Co, is also designed to intercept cruise missiles.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by James Mackenzie











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.