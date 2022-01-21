Israel's defence chief isolates at home after positive COVID test

Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, speaks during an election campaign rally in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Corinna Kern/File Photo

JERUSALEM, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Friday he was isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 and was in good health.

"I feel good because I am vaccinated. In the coming days I will manage security affairs from my home," Gantz wrote on Twitter.

Israel has shortened its mandatory isolation period for confirmed carriers to five days. Other senior Israeli cabinet members, including the foreign and finance ministers, have recently tested positive to COVID-19 as well.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Alex Richardson

