Israel's Delek Group moves to Q2 profit on Israel, North Sea sales

JERUSALEM, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Israel's Delek Group (DLEKG.TA) swung to a net profit in the second quarter, boosted by its North Sea operations and strong natural gas sales from its offshore Israel site.

Delek said on Thursday it earned 302 million shekels ($94 million) in the April-June period, compared with a net loss of 326 million a year earlier. Revenue rose to 1.74 billion shekels from 1.45 billion.

Delek also said it was working to carry out a capital restructuring at its North Sea unit Ithaca by the end of 2021, including listing Ithaca's shares on the London Stock Exchange. It did not provide further details.

Ithaca's profit more than doubled to 217 million shekels from 102 million a year earlier. Delek bought Ithaca, which operates oil and gas fields in the North Sea, from Chevron (CVX.N) in 2019 for $2 billion.

Delek also holds large stakes in offshore natural gas fields where its business reported a contribution to profit of 174 million shekels versus a loss of 211 million shekels a year earlier, driven by sharp increase in producing of gas from natural gas field Leviathan off Israel's Mediterranean coast.

Over the first half of 2021, exports to Jordan and Egypt accounted for 53% of total Leviathan sales. As a result, Delek said it recommended to Leviathan's other partners "to bring forward the drilling of another production well to early 2022."

Delek noted production was on pace for 10.8 billion cubic metres (BCM) in 2021, up from a prior forecast of 10.2 BCM.

Delek was hit hard last year by the coronavirus pandemic and a drop in global oil prices and was forced to sell assets to raise funds to pay its lenders and bondholders.

The company said that its net financial debt declined to 4.1 billion shekels as of June 30, down from 4.3 billion shekels at the end of 2020.

($1 = 3.2248 shekels)

Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jonathan Oatis

