Middle EastIsrael's El Al Airlines chairman Brodet stepping down
1 minute read
David Brodet said on Sunday he would step down as chairman of El Al Israel Airlines (ELAL.TA) after seven months on the job, saying he was waiting until after Israel's flag carrier received a government bailout package.
Earlier this month, Israel's government approved a $210 million bailout package for El Al that was conditional on steep spending cuts and the airline's owners injecting more cash.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.