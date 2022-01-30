Israel's Herzog to continue UAE visit as planned despite Houthi missile

JERUSALEM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Israeli President Isaac Herzog will continue his UAE visit as planned, his office said on Sunday after the Gulf state said it had intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthis.

"The president has been briefed on the details of the incident. There was no danger posed nor is there danger posed to the president and his delegation," the statement by Herzog's office added.

Writing by Dan Williams

