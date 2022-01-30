Skip to main content
Israel's Herzog to continue UAE visit as planned despite Houthi missile

Israeli President Isaac Herzog meets with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates January 30, 2022. Mohamed Al Hammadi/Ministry of Presidential Affairs/WAM/Handout via REUTERS

JERUSALEM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Israeli President Isaac Herzog will continue his UAE visit as planned, his office said on Sunday after the Gulf state said it had intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthis.

"The president has been briefed on the details of the incident. There was no danger posed nor is there danger posed to the president and his delegation," the statement by Herzog's office added.

Writing by Dan Williams

