Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Israel's ICL buys Compass Minerals' ag unit in Brazil for $420 mln

1 minute read

SAO PAULO, July 1 (Reuters) - Israeli minerals and chemicals company ICL Group Ltd (ICL.TA) said on Thursday it has bought Compass Minerals International Inc's (CMP.N) agricultural division in Brazil for approximately $420 million.

"The company is present in 25 of the 26 Brazilian states and serves more than 32,000 farms indirectly and directly, the latter being responsible for approximately 50% of total sales," ICL said in a statement.

Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo in Sao Paulo Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 7:05 PM UTCIran names hardline cleric as top judge amid calls for probe into past abuses

Iran’s supreme leader promoted a hardline cleric to serve as head of the judiciary on Thursday, amid international calls for investigations into allegations of abuses.

Middle EastEXCLUSIVE Iran restricts IAEA access to main enrichment plant after attack -diplomats
Middle EastU.S. adds Turkey to list of countries implicated in use of child soldiers
Middle EastJordan court rejects defence bid to have Prince Hamza testify -lawyer
Middle EastState Dept says U.S is horrified by attacks in Yemen

The U.S. State Department is "beyond fed up" with Houthi attacks in Yemen, spokesperson Ned Price told a press briefing on Thursday, adding that the assaults were exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the country.