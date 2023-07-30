Israel's Lapid conditions judicial compromise talks on 18-month reforms freeze

Israeli opposition head Yair Lapid delivers a statement at the Knesset, in Jerusalem
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid delivers a statement at the Knesset, Israel's parliament,, in Jerusalem, February 13, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

JERUSALEM, July 30 (Reuters) - The leader of Israel's parliamentary opposition on Sunday demanded that the government freeze its judicial overhaul for 18 months as a condition for a resumption of negotiations on an agreed formula for the reforms.

Such a moratorium would itself have to be legislated by the opposition and government, Yair Lapid said on social media.

