Israel's Lapid conditions judicial compromise talks on 18-month reforms freeze
JERUSALEM, July 30 (Reuters) - The leader of Israel's parliamentary opposition on Sunday demanded that the government freeze its judicial overhaul for 18 months as a condition for a resumption of negotiations on an agreed formula for the reforms.
Such a moratorium would itself have to be legislated by the opposition and government, Yair Lapid said on social media.
Writing by Dan Williams; editing by James Mackenzie
