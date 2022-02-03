Israel's largest food importer bows to pressure to hold off on price hikes for now

JERUSALEM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Diplomat (DIPL.TA), Israel's largest food importer, bowed to government pressure to cancel a planned price hike for now but insisted its profit margins were small and prices will ultimately need to rise.

"Despite the financial damage, we are postponing the price increase we announced until after Passover," wrote Diplomat chief executive Noam Weiman in letter to Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Economy Minister Orna Barbavai, referring to the Jewish holiday in April.

The ministers earlier this week pressed leading suppliers and importers to cancel planned price increases that have stirred public anger while the economy is recovering from the pandemic. They cited a strong shekel against the dollar and euro, meaning that import prices should fall.

Weiman said prices are set by global manufacturers and that it had little leverage in pricing given Israel's small size. And despite a stronger shekel, other costs such as labour, shipping, property, water and fuel have increased.

"Attempts to present the business sector as greedy are inappropriate, offensive and deceptive to the truth," he said, calling on the government to offer tax and other regulatory relief and those savings would be passed on to consumers.

Osem, a unit of Nestle (NESN.S) and one of Israel's largest food producers, previously said in response it would delay any price rises for three months.

Another importer, consumer goods distributor Schestowitz, said it held prices the last two years despite higher costs but that it must raise some prices given steep increases in transport, raw materials and packaging costs.

Moni Leiman, CEO of Leiman Schlussel, said his company has not raised prices of imported goods in years despite higher operating costs that include state-imposed tax increases. But while the company is aware of the public, it doesn't mean the firm can keep up its current price levels that have become not economically viable forever.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Nick Macfie

