Israel's Leumi Q2 profit jumps, to pay special dividend

Pedestrians are reflected in the windows of a Bank Leumi branch in Tel Aviv May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

JERUSALEM, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Israel's Bank Leumi (LUMI.TA) reported on Thursday a huge jump in second-quarter net profit as it freed up more money that it had set aside to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leumi, one of Israel's two largest banks, also said it would pay a special 630 million shekel ($196 million) dividend, reflecting 30% of 2020 net profit.

The bank said it earned 1.67 billion shekels in the quarter, above a forecast of 1.36 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and up from 694 million last year. Net interest income rose to 2.77 billion shekels from 2.12 billion.

With Israel's economy recovering, Leumi continued to release some of the nearly 2 billion shekels it set aside in 2020 to protect against loan defaults, posting income of 158 million shekels in the April-June period after a credit loss expense of 875 million a year earlier.

Leumi's Tier 1 capital ratio rose to 11.98% from 11.49% at the end of June 2020.

($1 = 3.2201 shekels)

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.