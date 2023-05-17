Israel's Mizrahi Tefahot bank Q1 profit up, financing revenue jumps
JERUSALEM, May 17 (Reuters) - Mizrahi Tefahot (MZTF.TA), Israel's third-largest bank, reported on Wednesday a 19% rise in first-quarter profit, as financing revenue jumped on higher interest rates.
The bank said it earned 1.37 billion shekels ($378 million) in the quarter, up from 1.15 billion a year earlier.
Mizrahi said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 410.1 million shekels, or 30% of quarterly profit.
Israel's banks have been helped by aggressive Bank of Israel interest rate hikes to fight inflation.
Financing revenues rose 43% to 3.2 billion shekels, Mizrahi said.
The bank had a credit loss provision of 227 million shekels in the quarter, versus a provision of 79 million a year earlier.
Mizrahi's Tier 1 ratio of capital to risk components, a key measure of financial strength, was 10.12% at the end of March, versus 10.01 a year earlier.
($1 = 3.6280 shekels)
