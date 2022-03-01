Israel's Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Q4 profit jumps, resumes dividends

A Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank logo is seen at a branch in Jerusalem August 29, 2011. Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, Israel's fourth-largest lender, beat estimates with a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by higher financing income and operating commissions and a fall in credit losses. Mizrahi-Tefahot, the first of Israel's largest banks to report quarterly earnings, reported on Tuesday that second-quarter net profit reached 252 million shekels ($71 million), compared with 201 million shekels a year earlier. REUTERS/Baz Ratner (JERUSALEM - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO)

JERUSALEM, March 1 (Reuters) - Mizrahi Tefahot (MZTF.TA), Israel's third-largest bank, said on Tuesday it was renewing regular dividend payouts, as it reported a 34% rise in quarterly net profit amid a continued unwinding of provisions to protect against loan defaults during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mizrahi said it would distribute a dividend of 271.6 million shekels ($85 million) in mid-March to reflect a payout of 40% of fourth-quarter net profit.

In the October-December period, the bank said it earned 679 million shekels, up from 506 million a year earlier. It recorded income from credit loss provisions of 15 million shekels versus an expense of 118 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

($1 = 3.2052 shekels)

Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely

