Israel's Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Q4 profit jumps, resumes dividends
JERUSALEM, March 1 (Reuters) - Mizrahi Tefahot (MZTF.TA), Israel's third-largest bank, said on Tuesday it was renewing regular dividend payouts, as it reported a 34% rise in quarterly net profit amid a continued unwinding of provisions to protect against loan defaults during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mizrahi said it would distribute a dividend of 271.6 million shekels ($85 million) in mid-March to reflect a payout of 40% of fourth-quarter net profit.
In the October-December period, the bank said it earned 679 million shekels, up from 506 million a year earlier. It recorded income from credit loss provisions of 15 million shekels versus an expense of 118 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
($1 = 3.2052 shekels)
