Israel's Netanyahu gets extension until Dec. 21 to try to form government

Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he addresses his supporters at his party headquarters during Israel's general election in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu will have until Dec. 21 to form a new government after President Isaac Herzog granted him a 10-day extension, Herzog's office said on Friday.

Netanyahu was tapped to form a new government after a Nov. 1 election. While he has secured majority support in parliament, he has yet to finalize the coalition agreements.

