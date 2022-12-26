Israel's Netanyahu looks to vote in new government on Thursday















JERUSALEM, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu intends to hold a vote in parliament on his new government on Thursday Dec. 29, just days before his mandate to do so expires, the speaker of parliament said on Monday.

Netanyahu's bloc of right-wing and religious parties won a parliamentary election last month, but the veteran leader has had a harder time than expected in finalizing coalition deals.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by James Mackenzie











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.