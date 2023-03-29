Israel's Netanyahu upbeat on reform compromise after Biden reproach















JERUSALEM, March 29 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced confidence on Wednesday that he would find compromise with the political opposition over his judicial overhaul after the contested reforms drew a strong reproach from U.S. President Joe Biden.

Israel "can't continue down this road," Biden told reporters on Tuesday in reference to unprecedented protests that have swept the country and penetrated its military, spurring Netanyahu's defence chief to break ranks and call for a halt.

The conservative Israeli leader did press the pause button on Monday to allow for negotiations with opposition parties.

Addressing the U.S.-led Summit for Democracy, he said his stated reason for the reforms - balancing the branches of Israeli government - could be reconciled with civil liberties.

The negotiators, he said, will "try to achieve a broad national consensus to achieve both goals. And I believe this is possible. We're now engaged in exactly this conversation".

Opposition parties spanning the political spectrum have accused Netanyahu - who is on trial on corruption charges which he denies - of seeking to curb judicial independence.

Separately, Netanyahu predicted on Wednesday that Israel would join the U.S. Visa Waiver Programme in September after passing legislation required by Washington.

The U.S. State Department later said Israel "still has significant work to complete on a short timeline to meet all program requirements" by September.

In another signal of business as usual, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant - whose dissent on the pace of the judicial overhaul prompted Netanyahu to announce his dismissal on Sunday, triggering a surge in the demonstrations and foreign alarm - oversaw the launch of a new Israeli spy satellite on Wednesday.

Gallant then posted a picture of himself hosting the foreign minister of Azerbaijan, a major defence partner of Israel. Aides say Gallant never got a formal dismissal letter from Netanyahu.

SECURITY THREAT

Gallant's dismissal and the fury it caused underlined the concern among many in Israel that the crisis around the justice reform was opening up social divisions that were posing a serious risk to the country's future.

Speaking at a conference on Wednesday, former chief of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency Tamir Pardo said the government was "acting irrationally", adding that ambiguity around Gallant's status exposed the country to "serious harm".

About 500 Israelis protested in Tel Aviv on Wednesday evening against an announcement to form a national guard under far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who was previously convicted of anti-Arab incitement and backing a group considered by Israel and the United States to be a terrorist organisation.

The national guard was launched last year under former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. But Ben-Gvir this week said he had agreed to support Netanyahu's pause in the judicial overhaul legislation if the force is formed under his ministry - a move opponents criticise as giving him his own militia.

"We don't trust the government and certainly not the prime minister and his gang," said 75-year-old retiree Chanoch Lipperman in Tel Aviv. "We have to keep on protesting."

Now in his sixth term, Netanyahu straddles a religious-nationalist coalition whose far-right members have stirred worry in the West for the future of long-stalled peacemaking with the Palestinians and the ability to coordinate strategies on Iran.

The U.S. ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, on Tuesday held out the possibility that Netanyahu might soon be invited to the White House after acceding to the compromise talks.

But Biden, when asked by a reporter if he would be inviting Netanyahu, replied: "No, not in the near term."

Israel's centrist opposition leader, Yair Lapid, tweeted: "For decades Israel was the closest of U.S. allies. The country's most extreme government ever ruined that in three months."

Responding to the remarks by Biden, Netanyahu noted his rapport with the president and the "unbreakable" alliance between the countries but said Israel would chart a course "by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad".

