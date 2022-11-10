Israel's Netanyahu says UAE president invited him to visit















JERUSALEM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on track to regain top office after last week's election, said he spoke on Thursday to the president of United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

"Sheikh bin Zayed invited me to visit his country so that we can together advance bilateral ties," tweeted Netanyahu, who as prime minister in 2020 forged formal relations with Abu Dhabi.

Writing by Dan Williams; editing by James Mackenzie











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.