Netanyahu seeks 'active steps' on Israel judicial overhaul this week

Israeli cabinet meeting in Jerusalem
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, on June 11, 2023. MENAHEM KAHANA/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

JERUSALEM, June 18 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would pursue "active steps" on a contested judicial overhaul this week after what he described as months of wasteful compromise talks with the political opposition.

"Most of Israeli society understand that there need to be changes in the judicial system," he told his cabinet. "That's why we will meet this week and commence with active steps ... in a measured way commensurate with the mandate we were given."

Writing by Dan Williams; editing by James Mackenzie

