Israel's NSO Group says in talks with U.S. funds over possible deal

The logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group is seen at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

JERUSALEM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Israeli spyware firm NSO Group said on Wednesday it was in talks with a number of U.S. funds over "various financial moves", confirming media reports that it was discussing a sale of its assets.

Bloomberg News reported that NSO, maker of the Pegasus hacking software, was in talks to sell its assets to the U.S. venture capital firm Integrity Partners, citing people with knowledge of the negotiations.

"The company generates great interest with a few U.S. based funds, and the company is in talks with them all," an NSO spokesperson told Reuters, declining to name Integrity.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.