Middle East

Israel's Oil Refineries names Malachi Alper as CEO

JERUSALEM, June 21 (Reuters) - Israel's Oil Refineries (ORL) (ORL.TA), Israel's largest refining and petrochemicals group, said on Tuesday that Malachi Alper has been named as its chief executive as of Aug. 1 to replace Moshe Kaplinsky.

Kaplinsky will become chairman to replace Ovadia Eli who is retiring.

ORL is based in the port city of Haifa. Alper had previously served as chief executive of the Paz Refinery (PZOL.TA) in the southern city of Ashdod between 2008 and 2020.

Kaplinsky took over as CEO in June 2020, while Eli was chairman since January 2015.

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

