Israel's Partner Comms Q2 profit up, cautious on mobile roaming recovery

Screens displaying the logo of Partner, an Israeli communication firm, are seen at the headquarters in Rosh Ha'ayin near Tel Aviv, Israel June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Israeli telecoms group Partner Communications (PTNR.TA) on Wednesday posted a slight gain in second-quarter net profit, citing a moderate return to roaming services that lifted revenue along with gains in its mobile and internet subscriber bases.

Partner , Israel's second-largest mobile operator, said it earned 9 million shekels ($2.8 million) in the April-June period, up from 7 million shekels a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9% to 840 million shekels, helped by subscriber growth in its fibre optics network, TV and mobile offerings, as well as demand for its cellular roaming services from tourism after Israel in June began to allow small groups of foreign tourists.

Partner said it expects the moderate recovery in roaming service revenue, due to the continued increase in air travel, to continue in the third quarter of 2021.

"However, a retreat is possible in view of the possible implications of the new COVID-19 variants for air travel," said Tamir Amar, Partner's chief financial officer.

The quarterly results included a 6 million shekel provision for the company's contribution to the government-mandated fund to provide an incentive for telecoms operators to deploy fibre-optic infrastructure in areas where market leader Bezeq Israel Telecom (BEZQ.TA) has not committed to roll-out.

A similar provision amount is expected in the second half of 2021, Amar said.

Partner's mobile subscriber base grew by 67,000 in the quarter to 2.97 million, raising its market share to 28% from 25% a year ago.

Customers for its TV service reached 223,000, up from 215,000 a year earlier.

Its ultra-fast internet service had 173,000 customers, or a 30% penetration rate from the 571,000 potential customers in connected buildings.

Partner and its peers are looking at TV and ultra-fast internet as new revenue streams since even before the pandemic, when mobile operators had struggled to remain profitable after a shake-up of Israel's mobile phone industry in 2012.

Last week, rival Cellcom (CEL.TA)said it lost 14 million shekels in the quarter, versus a 46 million shekel loss a year earlier read more , while Bezeq unit Pelephone's profit rose to 20 million shekels from 1 million.

($1 = 3.2349 shekels)

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Anil D'Silva

