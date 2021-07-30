Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Israel's president launches drive to give third COVID-19 shot to over-60s

Israeli President Isaac Herzog looks on at the President's residence in Jerusalem July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM, July 29 (Reuters) - Israeli President Isaac Herzog received a third shot of coronavirus vaccine on Friday, kicking off a campaign to give booster doses to people aged over 60 as part of efforts to slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Herzog, 60, was accompanied by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who urged the importance of the measure in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Israel is a pioneer in going ahead with the third dose for older people of the age of 60 and above. The fight against the COVID pandemic is a global fight. The only way we can defeat COVID is together," Bennett said.

