Israel's proposed bank law puts central bank independence at stake -governor

JERUSALEM, June 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron warned on Tuesday that proposed legislation giving the finance minister decisive sway in setting interest rates on consumer bank accounts was a "serious blow" to the central bank's independence.

The bill would require commercial banks to pay interest on checking accounts at rates set by the central bank governor but with final approval from the finance minister.

The bill was approved on Sunday by a ministerial committee that oversees legislation and is due to go to a preliminary vote in parliament on Wednesday.

Yaron wrote a letter on Tuesday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, made public by the central bank, asking him to intervene and remove the bill from the agenda.

Yaron said he strongly opposes intervention in bank rates and the setting of a uniform rate, arguing it would harm competition and efficiency.

Having the governor set a minimum rate with required approval from the finance minister would be "the most serious blow to the Bank of Israel's independence and its ability to conduct monetary policy."

There was no immediate comment from Netanyahu's office.

Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Susan Fenton















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.