Middle EastIsrael's Ramon Airport operating as usual after Hamas says fired rocket

Reuters
1 minute read

Israel's southern Ramon airport had not been targeted by Palestinian rocket fire and was operating as usual, an Israeli official said, after the Islamist group Hamas said it had fired a rocket at the airport.

Israel has redirected some flights to Ramon Airport, which is near the Red Sea resort Eilat, from its main Tel Aviv-area airport, Ben Gurion, due to the security situation.

