1 minute read
Israel's ruling coalition becomes minority after lawmaker quits
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
JERUSALEM, May 19 (Reuters) - Israel's ruling coalition on Thursday became a minority in parliament when a lawmaker from a left-wing party quit, leaving Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with a more precarious grip on power.
The defection by Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi, who in a letter circulated in Israeli media said she was pulling her support for the government on ideological grounds, leaves Bennett controlling 59 of the 120 seats in the Knesset.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by John Stonestreet
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.