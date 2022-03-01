Israel's Yad Vashem condemns Russian strike near Kyiv Holocaust monument

People attend a ceremony at a monument commemorating the victims of Babyn Yar (Babiy Yar), one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

JERUSALEM, March 1 (Reuters) - Israel's Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Centre voiced its "vehement condemnation" of a Russian attack on Tuesday near a Kyiv monument to Babyn Yar, site of a World War Two massacre of Jews by German occupation troops and Ukrainian auxiliaries.

"We call on the international community to take concerted measures to safeguard civilian lives as well as these historical sites because of their irreplaceable value for research, education and commemoration of the Holocaust," Yad Vashem said in a statement.

Writing by Dan Williams

