Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Istanbul Airport's operator refinances 5.8 bln euro debt

1 minute read

ANKARA, July 13 (Reuters) - Istanbul Airport operator IGA refinanced its 5.8 billion euro debt under an agreement reached between the company and banks in May, an official at the company said.

The official confirmed a report by Bloomberg, which said the maturity of the loan was extended by two years to 2033 and that interest rates were also reduced. The Bloomberg report, citing sources, said Turkey's Ziraat Bank, Halkbank, Vakifbank, Denizbank, and QNB Finansbank were involved in the refinancing.

Reuters reported in 2019 that IGA was in talks with banks for a loan refinancing of some 5 billion euros.

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 4:29 PM UTCAnger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there.

Middle EastGaza cafe complex serves up lessons in recycling alongside drinks
Middle EastIran says it is holding talks on prisoner exchanges with U.S.
Middle EastFactbox: Jordan security trial sheds light on palace intrigue
Middle EastEver Given container ship leaves Egyptian waters - source