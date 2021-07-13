Istanbul Airport's operator refinances 5.8 bln euro debt

ANKARA, July 13 (Reuters) - Istanbul Airport operator IGA refinanced its 5.8 billion euro debt under an agreement reached between the company and banks in May, an official at the company said.

The official confirmed a report by Bloomberg, which said the maturity of the loan was extended by two years to 2033 and that interest rates were also reduced. The Bloomberg report, citing sources, said Turkey's Ziraat Bank, Halkbank, Vakifbank, Denizbank, and QNB Finansbank were involved in the refinancing.

Reuters reported in 2019 that IGA was in talks with banks for a loan refinancing of some 5 billion euros.

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Peter Graff

