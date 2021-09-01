Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Istanbul August retail prices up 1.88% m/m -chamber

Women shop at a local market in Fatih district in Istanbul, Turkey January 13, 2021. Picture taken January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Retail prices in Turkey's largest city Istanbul rose 1.88% month-on-month in August for an annual increase of 18.89%, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) said on Wednesday.

Wholesale prices in the city, home to about a fifth of Turkey's population of 84 million, increased by 1.42% month-on-month in the same period for an annual rise of 28.36%, ITO said.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler

