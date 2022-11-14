Istanbul bomber believed to have Kurdish links but Islamic State ties possible -senior official















ANKARA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Turkish authorities believe the person who carried out a bomb attack in Istanbul on Sunday is linked to Kurdish militants but they are not ruling out Islamic State ties, a senior Turkish official said.

The official told Reuters that initial findings pointed to the person having connections to the Kurdish militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is deemed a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Mark Heinrich











