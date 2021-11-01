Istanbul Oct retail prices climb 3.29% m/m -chamber

People shop in Istanbul, Turkey, October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Retail prices in Turkey's largest city Istanbul rose 3.29% month-on-month in October for an annual increase of 20.76%, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) said on Monday.

Wholesale prices in the city, home to around a fifth of Turkey's population of 84 million, increased by 2.76% month-on-month in the same period for an annual rise of 29.12%, ITO said.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans

