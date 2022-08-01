Istanbul retail prices climb 4.09% monthly in July

People stroll at Mahmutpasa street, a middle-class shopping area, in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Retail prices in Turkey's largest city Istanbul rose 4.09% month-on-month in July for an annual increase of 99.11%, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) said on Monday, hit further by the lira's decline and soaring energy prices.

Wholesale prices in the city, home to around a fifth of Turkey's population of 85 million, increased by 3.10% month-on- month for an annual rise of 87.95%, ITO said.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

