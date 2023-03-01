Istanbul retail prices up 3.83% monthly in February -Chamber















ISTANBUL, March 1 (Reuters) - Retail prices in Turkey's largest city, Istanbul, rose 3.83% month-on-month in February for an annual increase of 78.62%, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) said on Wednesday.

Wholesale prices in the city, home to around a fifth of Turkey's population of 85 million, increased by 2.38% month-on-month in the same period for an annual rise of 78.69%, ITO said.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Alexandra Hudson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.