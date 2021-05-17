Skip to main content

Middle EastItaly's Saipem wins new contract in Colombia, extensions in Saudi Arabia

Reuters
1 minute read

Italian oil services group Saipem (SPMI.MI) said on Monday it won a new contract in Colombia and was awarded the extension of two contracts in Saudi Arabia for onshore drilling activities.

The new agreement in Colombia is for four years and those in Saudi Arabia are for five and ten years, the company added in a statement.

"The extension of existing contracts are a positive sign of a gradual resumption of activities following the Covid-19 pandemic," Saipem said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 11:08 AM UTCIsrael kills Islamic Jihad commander, Palestinians renew rocket barrage

Israel killed a senior Palestinian militant commander in Gaza on Monday in air strikes which it said also targeted underground tunnels used by Hamas, and Islamist groups renewed rocket attacks on Israeli cities.

Middle EastArms deal graft trial against S.African ex-president Zuma adjourned to May 26
Middle EastBitcoin hits 3-month low and then rallies on Musk tweets
Middle EastItaly's Saipem wins new contract in Colombia, extensions in Saudi Arabia

Italian oil services group Saipem (SPMI.MI) said on Monday it won a new contract in Colombia and was awarded the extension of two contracts in Saudi Arabia for onshore drilling activities.

Middle EastU.S. tiptoes through sanctions minefield toward Iran nuclear deal